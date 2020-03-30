John Krasinski and Steve Carell Reflect on 15th Anniversary of 'The Office' -- Watch!

John Krasinski has some good news for his fans!

The Jack Ryan star has decided to use his time cooped up in quarantine to bring a little light to the world with a new web series he's calling Some Good News with John Krasinski, or SGN for short.

To kick off the debut episode of his adorably positive series, Krasinski welcomed his old co-star Steve Carell to dish on the 15th anniversary of their beloved sitcom The Office.

"So Steve, this week marked a huge anniversary for you and I. We were on a little show called The Office and it turned 15 years old this week," Krasinski said, recalling how he'd been a 23-year-old waiter when they shot the pilot.

"After the pilot, I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it," Krasinski said with a laugh. "We all kind of came into it with that vibe. I remember none of us had done anything huge."

"It is such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it, even today," Carell added. "It’s pretty cool."

Together, the duo reflected on some of their favorite memories from shooting the show, most of which revolved around iconic jokes or scenes that made them break character while filming, and the camaraderie on set.

"Some of my most fun memories, personally or professionally, are intertwined and connected with that show,” Carell explained.

"I know everyone’s talking about a reunion, hopefully one day, we just get to reunite as people. And just all get to say hi," Krasinski said, likely referring to the self-isolation and social distancing protocols established to combat the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Just to see your face is so great," Carell replied. "I miss you a ton man."

Check out the video below for more on how celebs are spending their time in self-quarantine.