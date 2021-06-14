John Gabriel, 'Ryan's Hope' Star, Dead at 90

Rest in peace, John Gabriel. The actor, best known for his role on Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90.

John's daughter, Andrea Gabriel, confirmed his death on Instagram on Sunday, though she did not reveal his cause of death.

"It is with an unspeakably heavy heart that I share the news of my father's passing," the Lost star wrote alongside touching photos of her father. "John Gabriel was my hero, my role model, and my champion, but above all, my daddy...I will love you forever."

John starred as Dr. Seneca Beaulac on Ryan's Hope for nearly 15 years, from 1975 to 1989. He earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for his role on the ABC soap opera in 1980.

Over the years, the veteran actor also had parts on Seinfeld, Days of Our Lives, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Generations and more. He also starred in films like The Hiding Place and The Return of Superfly.

John is survived by his wife, Sandy Gabriel, and daughters Andrea and Melissa.

