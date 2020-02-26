John C. Reilly's Musician Son Leo Reilly Looks a Lot Like His On-Screen Son Ezra Miller

We need to talk about Leo. John C. Reilly's 22-year-old son, Leo Reilly, is causing quite the stir on the internet due to his good looks, TikTok skills, and his similarities to actor Ezra Miller, who played John's son in the 2011 film We Need to Talk About Kevin.

Leo, the son of John and his film producer wife, Alison Dickey, goes by the artist name LoveLeo and even has a song out, "Boyfren."

so, the young man on the right is John C. Reilly’s son pic.twitter.com/22xQgpnlMP — Zeba Blay (@zblay) February 25, 2020

John is known for his own musical abilities, performing in many of his movies including 2002's Chicago, for which he earned an Oscar nomination.

The internet's recent "discovery" of Leo has sent many fans into a spiral. And though many were surprised to learn of Leo's celebrity father, he has posted several photos with his actor father on his Instagram account over the years.

Here are some of the best fan reactions to the link between John and Leo:

So John C. Reilly has a son who is a tiktok E-Boy... pic.twitter.com/bEfpusB9ea — kenjac (@JackKennedy) February 14, 2020

I want to date John C. Reilly's son pic.twitter.com/sQDT4JpImq — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) February 25, 2020

Leo Reilly thought he could get away with not telling us his dad is John Reilly huh — LUNE (@LUNELIXIR) February 25, 2020

finding out Love Leo is John C. Reilly's son is blowing my mind https://t.co/PWpp4tCS3u — Eye-Lean 👁👁 (@yungcleeen) February 25, 2020

LEO REILLY I WOULD GIVE EVERYTHING UP FOR U — orgel \^-^/ (@heavenbytaemin) February 25, 2020

John C. Reilly's son Leo is out there looking like an otherworldly Freddie Mercury AND has heterochromia. I mean. DAMN. 🥺 https://t.co/kgiwdYpCnb — Noori Poppins (@NuriJaamTamachi) February 26, 2020

Google: John C. Reilly's son Leo AND PREPARE TO LOSE YOUR MIND. — Mav Viola (@mavviola) February 25, 2020

