John Boyega and Oscar Isaac Recall Their 'Chemistry' in First 'Star Wars' Audition (Exclusive)

The Skywalker Saga has officially come to an end. But the making of the final film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, is a saga in and of itself that is being told for the first time in a feature-length documentary, The Skywalker Legacy -- and ET can exclusively debut a first look.

"It's been quite a buildup of freaking out," Daisy Ridley says in this behind-the-scenes clip. "It's nerve-wracking. I don't really know how to describe it, but I feel more the expectation of what people want for the last chapter."

The documentary also sees the cast and filmmakers reflecting on their early days on the trilogy, with Ridley recalling her first week shooting in Abu Dhabi ("It was both amazing and terrifying") and John Boyega and Oscar Isaac remembering auditioning together.

"When Oscar came in to audition -- obviously I had the role before," Boyega deadpans. "Oscar hadn't done much."

"It was more of a technicality," Isaac chimes in. "I wouldn't call it an 'audition.'"

"More of a read," Boyega mimics. "But he read the scene and I was kind of like, 'J.J., what are we doing, man? It's him. C'mon, we're wasting time, man.' And it's nice to be able to actualize that chemistry we had on that first read."

The full documentary -- plus featurettes looking at that landspeeder chase and the new droids -- arrives with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, available digitally now and on 4K Ultra, Blu-ray and DVD on March 31.

Image via Walt Disney Studios