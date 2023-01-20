Joey Lawrence and Wife Samantha Cope Welcome Baby Girl: See the Sweet Pic

Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope have added a new member to their family! On Friday, the married couple took to Instagram to announce that their daughter, Dylan Rose Lawrence, was born on Jan. 16.

The baby girl is the first for the couple together. Lawrence shares Charleston, 16, and Liberty, 12, with his ex-wife, Chandie Lawrence.

To share the happy news, Lawrence and Cope posted a pic of them smiling down at the newborn, as well as a solo shot of baby Dylan and another photo their daughter's feet.

"Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!" they wrote. "We welcomed her into this world with the most amazing midwife, everyone is happy and healthy and we are overjoyed with gratitude wow what a beautiful journey. Thank you for all your continued love surrounding this beautiful new life! Stay tuned for baby spam xoxo"

Lawrence and Cope met on the set of the Lifetime Movie Network film My Husband's Secret Brother. They got engaged in August 2021, one year after his divorce. When ET spoke to Lawrence last year, he gushed about his then-fiancée.

"Honestly, it was very unexpected. And coming out of a year or two that was crazy… You don't plan on anything. It really is the age-old adage that life happens in between the plans that you make," he told ET. "It was just wild the whole thing, the way it happened. There was somebody else who was supposed to play that part, they fell out at the last minute. Everything happens for a reason, you have to believe that."

The couple tied the knot in an intimate California ceremony in May 2022. Three months later, Lawrence announced his and Cope's baby on the way, writing on Instagram, "The blessings just keep on coming."