Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Speak Out After Reaching Custody Agreement for Daughters

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are speaking out after reaching a custody agreement over their two daughters.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK," the estranged couple said in a joint statement to ET. "We look forward to being great co-parents."

Joe and Sophie on Tuesday reached a custody deal over their daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

According to court documents, obtained by ET, the court ruled that Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, will each get two weeks with their children until January. During their time with their daughters, each parent will be able to travel anywhere in the United States or the UK with their children.

According to the docs, Sophie and Joe will alternate weeks with their children between October and December. The filing shows that the girls will be with their father on Thanksgiving and their mother on Christmas.

The custody agreement comes just days after Joe and Sophie conducted a four-day mediation from Oct. 4-7.

"Due to the progress made at mediation, the parties believe that an amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming," court documents stated. "For that reason, the parties jointly request that the Court enter the proposed order staying this proceeding and vacating all deadlines and trial dates submitted herewith."

The judge has also ordered the Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones actress to submit a status report letter on or before Dec. 23, which will address the status of their mediation and the proceedings. There's a trial date set for Jan. 2, 2024, to try to resolve any lingering custody issues and establish a more permanent solution.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie back in September after four years of marriage. Sixteen days later, she sued him for custody of their children and accused him of "wrongful retention" of their two daughters.