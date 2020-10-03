Joe Giudice Calls Coronavirus Reaction 'Ridiculous' as He Shows Completely Empty Street in Italy

Joe Giudice isn't afraid of getting the coronavirus after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Monday that all of Italy has been put on lockdown in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The 47-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share footage of a street in Italy with not a single person out but himself.

Giudice called people's reaction to the coronavirus "ridiculous."

"I can't believe that there's literally nobody out in these streets -- look at this, ghost town," Giudice says as he shows the completely empty street. "Literally, nobody out because of this stupid coronavirus. It's, like, ridiculous. People are so scared, unbelievable. Grow a set of cojones... guess I'm gonna be the only one walking around working today."

In the caption of his video, Giudice said he will never be locked down again, referencing his time spent in prison. The father of four completed his 41-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, last March, after he and his ex, Teresa Giudice, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014. He was then deported to his home country of Italy.

"More people die from Viagra (heart attacks and drug overdose) everyday than this Corona virus," Giudice wrote. "People here are frantic because government is ridiculous with 🔒down!!!! Sorry Lock down not for me Never again!!!!! Stay safe 🌎 eat healthy, exercise, and no shaking and 👏! #coronavirus #staysafeoutthere #lockdownnotcool #awarenessiskey #washhands."

The fear of the spread of the coronavirus has definitely deeply affected the entertainment world. Aside from canceled concert dates and production halting on major movies and television shows like Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 and CBS' The Amazing Race, some big shows that are traditionally taped with audiences have also now stopped. A source close to the productions of both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune confirmed to ET on Monday that there are currently no audiences for either show due to health concerns.

