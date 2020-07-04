Joe Exotic’s Husband Dillon Passage Teases New 'Tiger King' Reunion Episode

Since the world can't get enough Tiger King, it appears Netflix plans on feeding America's appetite.

Dillon Passage -- husband of the show's star, Joe Exotic -- spoke with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show, Andy Cohen Live, and shed a bit of light on the rumored bonus episode of the megahit documentary series.

"It's going to be a live episode, kind of like a reunion," Passage suggested, adding that, "Netflix didn't contact me to be a part of that."

When asked if Carole Baskin -- a legal and ideological rival of Exotic -- would be involved, Passage said, "I have no idea."

"I only spoke with one of the producers for a little while about it," he said, adding that the episode would be "more like a talent interview."

As for Exotic -- whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- the former zookeeper is currently incarcerated, and in quarantine, at a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas.

In January, Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison after being convicted on an array of charges, including two counts of murder-for-hire and 17 other wildlife violations.

Dillon's remarks to Cohen come shortly after Jeff Lowe -- another subject of the documentary -- first teased that another episode was coming to Netflix soon.

Lowe shared the news in a Cameo message to Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner, whose wife, Kourtney, spoke about the show on her podcast, Holding Kourt.

"Thank you for watching our show... you just wasted seven hours on us. You need a life," Lowe and his wife, Lauren Dropla, joked in the message. "Take care, guys, we love you. Netflix is adding one more episode, [that] will be on next week. We're filming here tomorrow. Take care, stay safe and put your mask on!"

The seven-part documentary Tiger King is streaming on Netflix now. See more on the true-crime hit in the video below.