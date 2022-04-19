Joe Alwyn Weighs in on His Songwriting Future After Working With Girlfriend Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn isn't looking to quit his day job. The 31-year-old English actor has already collaborated with girlfriend Taylor Swift on a number of hit songs off her Folklore and Evermore albums, and the fact that they've worked together delighted Swift's legion of fans.

However, Alwyn seems to be fairly focused on his acting career -- which my be one reason he co-wrote the tunes under a pseudonym -- William Bowery.

Recently, Alwyn spoke with Elle about his new Hulu project, Conversations with Friends, and had a fairly direct answer to whether or not he'd be exploring the world of songwriting in the future.

"It’s not a plan of mine, no," Alwyn said, bluntly shutting down the likelihood of his name -- or Bowery's -- appearing on any albums in the next few years.

Alwyn and Swift have largely kept their romance private, and out of the spotlight -- which has been something of a tall order for the songstress, given she is one of the most scrutinized and widely reported-on celebrities in the world.

In a different profile for Elle UK, Alwyn reflected on the nature of their relationship, and their decision to try and stay out of the public eye and media crucible as much as possible.

"It's not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it's more a response to something else," Alwyn said. "We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive… The more you give -- and frankly, even if you don't give it -- something will be taken."

Alwyn helped Swift co-write "Champagne Problems," "Coney Island" and "Evermore", on Evermore, and they previously teamed up for "Betty" and "Exile" on Folklore.

In December 2020, Swift opened up about her romance with Alwyn and their shared appreciation for sad songs.

"Joe and I really love sad songs. We've always bonded over music," Swift told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. "We write the saddest [songs]. We just really love sad songs. What can I say?..It was a surprise that we started writing together. But in a way, it wasn't because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes."

"He's always the person who's showing me songs by artists and then they become my favorite songs," she added.

