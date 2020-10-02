Joaquin Phoenix Quotes Late Brother River in Emotional Best Actor Speech

Joaquin Phoenix paid tribute to his late brother, River, during his big win at the 2020 Oscars.

As anticipated, Phoenix won Best Actor during Sunday's Academy Awards for his performance in Joker as the troubled comedian-turned-Clown Prince of Crime Arthur Fleck in the controversial supervillain origin story. And as anticipated, his acceptance speech did not disappoint.

"I'm filled with so much gratitude right now," Phoenix told the crowd. "I do not feel elevated above any of my fellow nominees or anyone in this room because we share the same love, the love of film... I don't know where I would be without it."

He went on to say that his "greatest gift" has been the opportunity to use his voice for the voiceless.

"I think the greatest gift that it has given me, and many of us in this room, is the opportunities to use our voice for the voiceless. I've been thinking a lot about some of the distressing issues that we are facing collectively and I think at times we are made to feel that we champion different causes."

"But for me, I see commonality," he said. "I think whether we are talking about gender inequality or racism, or queer rights, or indigenous rights or animal rights, we are talking about the fight against injustice. We are talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, control, use and exploit one another with impunity."

"I think that we have become every disconnected from natural world," he added.

“I’ve been a scoundrel in my life,” he shared. “I’ve been cruel at times, hard to work with. Many of you in this room have given me a second chance.”

Phoenix concluded his passionate speech with a touching quote from his late brother, River.

"When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric. He said, 'Run to the rescue with love and peace will follow.'"

As he exited the stage, Phoenix received a standing ovation from the audience.

His fellow nominees included Pain and Glory's Antonio Banderas, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Leonardo DiCaprio, Marriage Story's Adam Driver and The Two Popes' Jonathan Pryce. This is the actor's first win, following three previous Oscar nominations for Gladiator (2001), Walk the Line (2006) and The Master (2013).

Phoenix is the second actor to win an Oscar for playing the Joker, after Heath Ledger's posthumous win for The Dark Knight in 2009. He paid tribute to the late Ledger at the SAG Awards, saying, "I'm standing here on the shoulders of my favorite actor...so, thank you."