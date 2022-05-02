Jimmy Kimmel Contracts COVID-19, Reveals 'Live!' Guest Host

Jimmy Kimmel has tested positive for COVID-19 and he has his 7-year-old daughter to thank. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host revealed on Monday that the show will not air, due to his diagnosis.

“Our daughter brought us Covid (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on,” the 54-year-old tweeted. “Apologies to @tomcruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who will be filling in for me starting tomorrow night.”

Kimmel will be at home with his wife, Molly McNearney and their two children, Jane, 7, and 5-year-old son, Billy. Filing in for the host, in his absence, will be comedian Mike Birbiglia, who took to the comments to offer well-wishes.

"I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they're guest-hosting a late night talk show," the comedian wrote in a tweet. "Sending love to the Kimmels. See you on the TV tomorrow, friends. ❤️."

The comedian shared another comment under Kimmel's Instagram post, writing, “All my love to the Kimmels. Honored to sit in. ❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote.

Slated guests for this week’s shows include Mike Myers, Ewan McGregor, Ben Schwartz, Kevin Hart and Hannah Einbinder. Musical guests include The Black Crows as well as The Head and the Heart.

Kimmel’s diagnosis comes a week after fellow late-night host, Stephen Colbert had to cancel shows due to testing positive for COVID.

“Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I’m feeling fine-grateful to be vaxxed and boosted,” he tweeted after the official The Late Show account broke the news.

“Thank you for the well wishes," added. "This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman.”