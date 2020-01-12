Jimmy Fallon on Justin Timberlake's 'Cute' Baby and How His Daughter Inspired New Christmas Book (Exclusive)

Binkys, hats and sleeping bags! Late-night host Jimmy Fallon is gearing up for Christmas and has some gift ideas in mind for his famous friends.

While he believes pal Drew Barrymore could do with a sleeping bag to sneak in naps now that’s she getting up early for her new talk show, he would buy comedian Amy Poehler a ski hat. “When I first met her, she was doing improv and was a little punk kid wearing this giant ski hat. She came on stage and crushed it!” he explained to ET’s Nischelle Turner.

As for Justin Timberlake, Fallon has something in mind for the musician’s new baby.

Fallon has been tight with the former *NSYNC crooner since the two developed a bromance on Saturday Night Live and they’ve even taken family vacations with Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, and Fallon’s wife, Nancy. Timberlake and Biel have a 5-year-old son, Silas, and quietly welcomed a second child in July, with former bandmate Lance Bass confirming the arrival to ET in September.



“So cute,” Fallon said, describing the latest addition to Timberlake’s family. “Oh my gosh -- adorable and already funny. [For Christmas,] I would get him a binky for the new baby.”

If Fallon also needs a gift for Silas or any of his other friends’ children, he need not go far to find the perfect present. The best-selling children’s author has just released his first Christmas book, 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas.

It was his own daughter, 7-year-old Winnie, who helped him come up with the story concept.

“I was walking her back from school and she goes, ‘Dad, how many more sleeps ‘til we go to grandma’s house?’ And I go, ‘How many more sleeps? That's the cutest thing,’” shared Fallon, who also has a 5-year-old daughter, Frances. “I never had ‘sleeps’ when I was growing up. I had ‘days,’ like, ‘How many more days till Christmas?’”

“And, I always wanted to do a holiday book, [so I thought,] ‘This is a good idea -- five more sleeps ‘til Christmas,” he continued. “Because when I was a kid, I couldn't wait for Santa to come."

Fallon, 46, has fond memories of his childhood Christmases, recounting how his family would gather in the living room on Christmas Eve. “My sister would play the piano and she only knew two songs -- ‘Deck the Halls’ and ‘Joy to the World,’” he said. “Then we’d put on records and dance around and get ready for Christmas Day.”

These days, Fallon spends Christmas immersed in “too many presents” with Nancy, Winnie and Frances.

“Christmas morning, there are too many presents,” he said. “These kids are spoiled and these presents are wrapped, which is something Santa did not do when I was growing up. My Santa did not wrap presents. No mystery there. But Santa that comes to my kids starts wrapping in October probably.”

Fallon hopes 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas captures the magic of the days leading up to Christmas and takes older readers on a trip down memory lane.

“The book is two things,” he said. “One is that it’s about the fun of waiting and the anticipation of Santa and the whole idea that once it happens it’s great, but isn't the lead up and all that magic half the fun? The other part I thought was fun is how you can tell your own memories. So, if there’s a part in the book where he’s thinking of toys with his sister, [you think about] what toys were your favorite.”

In celebration of 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas, Fallon has partnered with toy company FAO Schwarz, who have renamed an entire section in their store at Rockefeller Center (also home of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon) "Fallon’s Favorites." The section features some of Fallon’s top toy picks for the holiday season.

Additionally, for every copy of 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas sold at FAO Schwarz, the company will donate a toy to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Beyond Christmas, Fallon hopes people head into 2021 having learned, like he has, not to take anything for granted.

“I want everyone to remember this year and all those little things we took for granted, [which] we know we won't take for granted anymore,” he said. “We love our family and our friends so much and we're lucky to have anything and any of this.”

