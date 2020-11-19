Jimmy Fallon Impersonates Harry Styles in Mock 'Vogue' 73-Questions Video

Jimmy Fallon is getting into a Harry Styles state of mind. In a hilarious parody video, Fallon pretends to be the singer participating in Vogue's 73 Questions series.

Wearing a blue sweater with a white Peter Pan collar, pearl necklace and bright green pants, Fallon's introspective version of the 26-year-old pop star -- British accent and all -- reflects on rain puddles, explains his unique thoughts on numbers, reveals his favorite color, and munches on some strawberries.

The Tonight Show host also says the best gift he's ever received is "a smile," reveals his complicated favorite meal that includes "drizzled raw honey straight from the bee colony I'm friends with," and shares that his favorite movie is "Life. Directed by me. Shot with my eyeballs. Coming soon to theaters near and far."

The parody continues with Fallon's take on the singer revealing a money-saving tip, getting real about his favorite thing to add to tea, and sharing the surprising place he's purchased his instruments.

"He's fallen pretty hard for Harry Styles," McCarthy says of her husband. "It's on a loop. It's not a bad choice."

"Sometimes I'm just waiting for him to be like, 'You could just cut your hair a little shorter.' As if me cutting my hair [would make me] a dead ringer for Harry Styles," she continues. "I would just look more tragic."

