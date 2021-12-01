Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Speak Out After Son Josh Is Found Guilty in Child Pornography Case

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are speaking out after their son's conviction. On Thursday, Josh Duggar was found guilty of two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography, and, shortly thereafter, his mom and dad reacted to the verdict on their website.

"This entire ordeal has been very grievous," the couple's statement began. "Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us."

"Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM," the statement continued of child sexual abuse material.

Jim Bob and Michelle continued their statement by noting that, in the days ahead, they "will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support."

They additionally stated that they "will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children."

"In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God," they concluded. "He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers."

Before Jim Bob and Michelle's response, Josh's sister and brother-in-law, Jill and Derick Dillard, reacted to his conviction on their own website.

"We have been lied to so much that we wanted to hear the evidence for ourselves in court," they wrote in part. "After seeing all the evidence as it was presented, we believe that the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt."

Following his two-count conviction, Josh faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 per count. He will be sentenced four months from now.

After the verdict was read on Thursday, Josh cried as he spoke to his wife as U.S. Marshals took him into custody.

The prosecution said they are "very pleased" with the verdict and called it a "significant milestone." The prosecution also said "no person is above the law no matter their status or fame." Josh's attorney said that they plan to appeal "in appropriate time."