Jillian Michaels Shares Throwback Photo of Herself at 175 Pounds Amid Lizzo Controversy

Jillian Michaels is recalling her own weight loss.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, the 45-year-old trainer shared a throwback photo of herself looking totally unrecognizable. Wearing a blue striped shirt, Bermuda shorts and a white headband, Michaels smiled in the pic as she held a present in her lap.

"Here's me at 5'0 tall and 175 lbs," she captioned the photo. "If I can do it - anyone can. Share your story..."

Michaels' post comes amid her ongoing controversy with Lizzo, which began when she made comments that many felt were an attempt to body shame the "Truth Hurts" singer.

During an interview with BuzzFeed's AM to DM series, the conversation turned to Lizzo's frequent messages of body positivity and self-love, when Michaels said that people shouldn't "glorify obesity."

"Why are we celebrating her body?” Michaels said. "Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying. Like why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes."

"I'm just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there's never a moment when I'm like, ‘I'm so glad she's overweight,'" she continued. "Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?"

Michaels issued a statement following criticism, writing, "As I've stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy and equally deserving. I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity -- heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few."

"I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies," she added.

Following Michaels' comments, Lizzo took to Instagram to share pics of herself in a gold bikini. "I love you. You are beautiful. You can do anything. (Repeat)," she captioned the post.

Earlier this month, ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Michaels' former Biggest Loser co-star Bob Harper, who gave his take on Lizzo. Watch the video below to see what he had to say: