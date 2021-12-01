Jill Duggar Speaks Out After Brother Josh Is Found Guilty in Child Pornography Case

Jill Duggar is speaking out after her brother's conviction. On Thursday, Josh Duggar was found guilty of two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography, and, shortly thereafter, his sister and brother-in-law, Derick Dillard, shared their thoughts on the verdict on their website.

"Today was difficult for our family," the couple's post began. "Our hearts go out to the victims of child abuse or any kind of exploitation. We are thankful for the hard work of law enforcement, including investigators, forensic analysts, prosecutors, and all others involved who save kids and hold accountable those responsible for their abuse."

"Nobody is above the law," the message continued. "It applies equally to everybody, no matter your wealth, status, associations, gender, race, or any other factor. Today, the people of the Western District of Arkansas made that clear in their verdict."

Jill and Derick also discussed how their faith impacts their viewpoint, writing, "as a Christian, we believe we are all equal at the foot of the cross, and, likewise, we are all equal under the law."

"Jesus warned his disciples, '…beware of the leaven of the Pharisees, which is hypocrisy. Nothing is covered up that will not be revealed, or hidden that will not be known. Therefore, whatever you have said in the dark shall be heard in the light, and what you have whispered in private rooms shall be proclaimed on the housetops.' (Luke 12:1-3)," the pair quoted. "Moreover, '[h]e who justifies the wicked and he who condemns the righteous are both alike an abomination to the Lord.' (Proverbs 17:15)."

As for if they believe the jury reached the correct verdict, the couple wrote, "We have been lied to so much that we wanted to hear the evidence for ourselves in court. After seeing all the evidence as it was presented, we believe that the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt."

Derick previously suggested his feelings prior to Josh's conviction, tweeting that he was "praying for justice this morning," the day before the jury reached a verdict.

Jill and Derick ended their post by noting, "Josh’s actions have rippled far beyond the epicenter of the offense itself."

"Children have scars, but his family is also suffering the fallout of his actions. Our hearts are sensitive to the pains Josh’s wife, Anna, and their seven children have already endured and will continue to process in the future," the pair wrote. "This trial has felt more like a funeral than anything else."

"Josh’s family has a long road ahead," they continued. "We stand with them, we are praying for them, and we will seek to support them however we can during this dark time."

Following his two-count conviction, Josh faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 per count. He will be sentenced four months from now.

After the verdict was read on Thursday, Josh cried as he spoke to his wife and mother of his seven children, Anna Duggar, as U.S. Marshalls took him into custody.

The prosecution said they are "very pleased" with the verdict and called it a "significant milestone." The prosecution also said, "no person is above the law no matter their status or fame." Josh's attorney said that they plan to appeal "in appropriate time."