Jill Duggar Says She Wasn't Initially Paid for Time on Reality Shows

Jill Duggar is speaking out about the lack of compensation she received during her reality TV career. In an interview with People, Jill claims that her father, Jim Bob Duggar, was the primary payee for both 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On.

According to the 29-year-old mom of two, Counting On, which began in 2015 after 19 Kids' cancellation earlier that year, came with a $25,000 to $45,000 per-episode paycheck. However, Jill claims she did not receive any of that compensation until after she left the reality series in 2017.

"That's when we got an attorney involved and finally recovered some of the money," she says. "It was a process."

In a video on YouTube, Jill's husband, Derick Dillard, alleged that the money his wife eventually received "probably ended up being a little more than minimum wage."

ET has reached out to TLC for comment.

In a previous interview with the outlet, Jill opened up about why she distanced herself from her conservative family after her Counting On departure.

"Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us," Jill said. "... We knew we had to pull out completely to reevaluate and get our bearings."

"The first few years of our marriage, we spent time and money working towards opportunities only to hit a dead end when we'd be told, 'Well, you're not allowed to do that,'" Derick added.

Despite the differences she has with her family, both Jill and her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, hope to one day reconcile.

"I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point, but I'm realizing I can't put a timeline on healing," Jill said. "I love my family and they love me. I really just have to follow God's lead and take it one day at a time."

"Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out. We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys very much," Jill's parents told the outlet of her and Derick's two sons, Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3. "It is our prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!"

Watch the video below for more on Jill.