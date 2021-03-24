Jill Duggar Hasn't Been to Her Parents' House in a 'Couple Years' for the Sake of Her Mental Health

Jill Duggar is giving fans more insight into her relationship with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. In a new YouTube Q&A, the 29-year-old former reality star and her husband, Derick Dillard, are asked how often they visit "The Big House."

"The Big House is my parents' house," Jill explains, adding, "So not much, we haven't actually been over there in a while, probably like a couple years other than to grab some mail."

She goes on to add, "There's some restrictions, but also we just feel like this season of life we have to prioritize our mental, emotional health and all that. Our 'threshold,' we like to call it, is just a little bit lower in this season of life for us with a lot going on in our own lives."

Derick adds, "There's a lot of triggers there."

The mother of two notes that the coronavirus pandemic has also made it more difficult to see her extended family.

"Plus COVID makes it a lot harder with trying to keep our circle smaller and everything," she shares, referencing her parents and many siblings. "We'd like for it to not stay that way, but that's where we are right now."

The couple are later asked if they are invited to events at her parents' home, to which Jill replies, "It depends, yes a lot of events, depends."

The former Counting On star first opened up about a rift with family last year in another video message.

"There’s been some distancing there," Jill admitted at the time. "We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements and stuff, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration. But we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal."

She later revealed to People magazine that she and Derick didn't like the control they felt her mom and dad had over their decisions and lives.

"Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us," Jill said at the time.

"The first few years of our marriage, we spent time and money working towards opportunities only to hit a dead end when we'd be told, 'Well, you're not allowed to do that,'" Derick added.

Jill said that her and Derick's decision to depart TLC's Counting On in 2017 "didn't go over very well with anyone," but "by that point we'd had enough."