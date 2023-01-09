Jessie J Shares Video of First Trimester Struggles After Announcing Pregnancy

Jessie J is getting real about the first trimester of her pregnancy. The "Bang Bang" singer shared a video on Sunday documenting the struggles of the first trimester.

"I was warned about that first trimester and it was WOOFY WOOF 😂😭🤣🤰🏻🥱🤤🤢🤮😵‍💫🙄😂😭😏🤮😳," she captioned the video.

Throughout the video, which is set to Coi Leray’s "Players," a montage of clips showing the singer yawning, lying in bed, throwing up and showing off her baby bump play. At one point in the video, Jessie tells the camera exactly how she is feeling.

"I can’t even explain to you how sick I feel," she says as more clips of her first trimester journey play.

On Monday, Jessie gave her followers a little update with another video.

"Happy Grateful Excited 🥒," she captioned the video that documents her in the recording studio and of course showing off her belly. The cucumber emoji hints that she may be at the 18-week mark in her pregnancy.

Last week, the "Domino" singer kicked off the new year by sharing the news that she is expecting a baby.

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…Please be gentle with me Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked 🤸🏻‍♂️," she wrote.

In the video, set to her song, "Sunflower," Jessie shared the results of a pregnancy test, some images of a sonogram and of her cradling her baby bump.

The happy news comes a little over a year after Jessie shared that she suffered a miscarriage one day before a scheduled concert in Los Angeles.

"Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,'" she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat 💔."

During an interview on the The Diary of a CEO podcast, Jessie opened up with more details about the tragic moment, saying she woke up one morning "and I was like, 'Oh, I don't feel right.'"

She explained, "I still had very intense nausea, [but] I just knew something wasn’t the same."