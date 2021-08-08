Jessie J Apologizes to Nicki Minaj After Getting 'the Story Wrong' About 'Bang Bang' Collaboration

Jessi J took to Instagram on Friday to share a slideshow of memes that poked fun at her, as well as her supposed feud with Minaj.

"I respect you publicly being yourself @nickiminaj • So here I am being myself," the 33-year-old "Price Tag" singer wrote in a lengthy caption.

The first meme showed Jessie during a performance of "Bang Bang" in 2015, jokingly and poorly lip syncing on stage during Minaj's verse on the song. Some fans have suggested it could be one reason for bad blood between the pair.

"This is a video of me back in 2015 on stage taking the piss out of myself which is basically an hour of my set," Jessie J wrote. "It was made into a meme about 2 weeks ago. Is that what this is really about? And where this weird energy between us began?... If we can’t laugh in the lives we have been blessed with. What’s the point. It really isn’t that deep."

In actuality, Jessie J began feeling the heat from Minaj's fans after an Interview with Glamour last week in which she said "Bang Bang" had been written by Max Martin, and she and Ariana Grande both agreed to be a part of it. Jessie J claimed that Minaj then heard it, and wanted to add her verse to it.

Minaj called Jessie J out over the remarks on Twitter, stating, "Babe @JessieJ I didn't hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile? This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop LoveU."

After feeling the heat from Minaj's vocal and loyal fanbase, Jessie J felt the need to address the remarks and explain how it was a misunderstanding.

"From the moment I met you to now I have shown you nothing but love and gratitude for how f***ing blessed I was to have you and @arianagrande who btw wrote Bang Bang with the insanely talented Max Martin which I found out today. Jesus. What a day. Sorry Ari. I never knew. Wild," Jessie wrote in her caption. "I’m the first person to admit Bang Bang would NEVER have been what it was without you guys."

"I’m sorry I got the story wrong all these years, I was told you heard the song and wanted to be on it by someone clearly gassing me up at the label. (Bless them and my naive ass)," she continued. "Thank you for clarifying I was wrong on that ... What a way for us to celebrate the 7 year anniversary of the song. 😩😂 Should we all go for dinner? No… Probably not right.. Too soon? Bang bang part two?… No…. Ok got it... Look, the song did it’s damn thing. I will never say you asked to be on the song ever again.

Jessie J concluded, "Always love and light from me babes."