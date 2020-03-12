Jessica Simpson Talks Dyslexia Battle Achievement Related to Her Audiobook Recording

Jessica Simpson has come a long way! The 40-year-old fashion designer released her memoir,Open Book, earlier this year and even recorded the audiobook for it.

The recording for Open Book made it on the list of Apple Books' top audiobooks of the year, and Simpson took to Instagram to celebrate the accomplishment.

For the mother of two, the audiobook means more than most as it helped her to combat her dyslexia.

"Fact: I’m dyslexic and this was the first time I have ever read out loud without hesitation," she shared. "I did it for the listener. I did it for my family. I did it for myself."

Simpson added that her book was "therapy," saying, "Turning my fears into wisdom has been a soulful journey to say the least. I appreciate the power of this praise with all of my heart."

Back in February, Simpson spoke with ET about her memoir, saying, "I really feel like my family, we connected so much and we're stronger because of it. It was almost like doing family therapy or something."