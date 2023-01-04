Jessica Simpson Slips Into 8th Grade Cheerleading Jacket in Nostalgic Pic

Jessica Simpson is reliving her past with a special piece of clothing! The 42-year-old mother of three snapped a sweet selfie of herself wearing her green cheerleading letterman's jacket, posting the look on her Instagram.

"Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket 📣📣📣," Jessica captioned the pic, which features the jacket with a large yellow letter "R" and her name embroidered into it in green.

Jessica's younger sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross, loved the throwback look, and commented on the post, writing, "Yes! Go Vikings! 😂"

In addition to taking a trip down memory lane, Jessica has been enjoying lots of family time this holiday season.

Last month she shared pics of herself and her husband, Eric Johnson, and their three kiddos, Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3, on a snowy vacation in Aspen, Colorado. They were joined on the trip by Ashlee and their mom, Tina.

She later shared some smiling pictures with her family while wearing a blue faux fur jacket, writing, "Faux-sure feeling festive with my beautiful family in this Holiday Season."