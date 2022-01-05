Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Latest Look Inspired by Son Ace

Jessica Simpson has her 8-year-old son to thank for her latest look! On Monday, the “Particles” singer shared a mirror selfie showcasing her all-black look and gave her son, Ace, a special shout-out.

“Tried something new with my fav bandana and my son’s Boston hat… trend worthy? Maybe 😜,” she captioned the photo.

In the picture, Simpson sports a distressed black sweatshirt, with a white T-shirt underneath, and matching black pants and a tall chunky-heeled boot. She also rocks a pair of Jessica Simpson sunglasses. Giving a nod to her son, Simpson wears a black fitted hat, with a black bandana tied around the front, adding a little bit of her style.

Simpson, who is also mother to 9-year-old daughter Maxwell and 2-year-old daughter Birdie, whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson, isn’t the only style maven in her home. Last week, the businesswoman shared a picture of her youngest daughter showcasing her chic playground fashion.

“When you are a tutu obsessed toddler and nobody else at the park fits your dress code 🤣 #BIRDIEMAE,” she captioned the sweet photo.

In the pic, Birdie stands on a park bench and shows off her blush pink tutu paired with green sneakers.

Back in January, the 41-year-old mother of three shared the scary journey she was on during her pregnancy with her third child.

Simpson shared that in 2019, while pregnant, she was on a breathing machine. "Her [Birdie] oxygen levels were dropping. I couldn't breathe," she told Bloomberg Businessweek. "I was 260 pounds. She was a very big baby. We were like, 'Just take her out.'"

The singer shared that doctors were able to stabilize Birdie, who was born at 10 pounds, 13 ounces, via C-section. Simpson also shared how the experience inspired her to regain control of her billion-dollar fashion brand, and what she has planned, now that she is once again, the boss.