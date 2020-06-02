Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100-Pound Weight Loss in 'Open Book Looks'

Jessica Simpson is serving stunning looks during the press tour for her new memoir, Open Book. The singer, 39, is fierce in trendy designer ensembles while promoting her tell-all, following a 100-pound weight loss six months after giving birth to daughter Birdie Mae.

Simpson and her stylist, Nicole Chavez, have been sharing the blonde beauty's fashion-forward ensembles on Instagram, from a hot pink coat moment to an edgy snakeskin printed number -- dubbing them #OpenBookLooks.

Ahead, feast your eyes on every chic look from the book tour and shop key items similar to Simpson's to channel her #OpenBookLook style.

Party Ready

The singer wore her power color to celebrate her memoir launch at Macy's Herald Square on Wednesday night. She stunned in a red Safiyaa matching set, paired with metallic platform sandals from her own shoe line, which available in five other colors for $119!

Red Alert

Simpson can't get enough of snakeskin styles! She donned the sexy print yet again on Wednesday via a red Alexander Wang turtleneck body-con maxi over matching boots. She added a black leather Balenciaga moto jacket and, of course, a pair of Gucci specs.

Lady in Leather

The stylish star is giving us major coat inspiration in this slick black leather trench from Frame. She wore the trendy coat with snakeskin boots, Gucci sunglasses and Fendi bag as she was snapped outside the Bowery Hotel on Tuesday.

Legally Blonde

Elle, is that you? Simpson stepped out in Union Square on Tuesday, resembling Elle Woods from Legally Blonde in an all-fuchsia pink ensemble, featuring a belted PVC coat with furry trims from Saks Potts. She rocked the statement topper over a jacquard wide-leg pant, accessorized with a boxy Alexander McQueen bag and large Gucci transparent sunglasses.

Beautiful in Burgundy

The mom of three is speaking out, chatting about her book in her exclusive interview with ET, airing Tuesday. For the sit-down, Simpson was stylish in a leopard print Alexandre Vauthier turtleneck top and a flared Safiyaa burgundy pant.

Chic in Black

Simpson looked simply chic in head-to-toe black for her first stop in New York City on her book tour. She wore a fitted knit turtleneck dress by Balmain, Stuart Weitzman leather pointed-toe boots, Bottega Veneta bag, vintage Chanel cuff and square Gucci frames. We're totally copying this outfit to wear to the office tomorrow.

Sleek in Snakeskin

The author was seen outside the Jimmy Kimmel Live studios in Los Angeles, wearing a head-turning snakeskin printed outfit via a faux leather jumpsuit from Stand Studio and coordinating knee-high boots on Jan. 29. She topped off the look with square Gucci sunnies with snakeskin detail.

Green Goddess

The "With You" singer opted to wear green for her appearance on the late-night show. Simpson looked gorgeous in a matching set from Safiyaa of cap-sleeve top and wide-leg trouser.

