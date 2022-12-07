Jessica Simpson Shares Pics From Snowy Getaway with Her Family

Jessica Simpson is enjoying the winter weather with her family! The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures of her family's snowy getaway.

Jessica was joined on the vacation by her husband, Eric Johnson, and their three kids, Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3. Also along for the ride were Jessica's mom, Tina, and her sister, Ashlee.

One pic shows a tot looking cute in a leopard print snow suit, another shot shows Jessica taking a selfie with her youngest child, and a third pic shows the singer with her mom and sister.

Other shots feature the family having fun in the snow, taking selfies at the dinner table, and posing for pics throughout their cozy cabin.

"Winter Wonderland," Jessica captioned her post.

In a second post, Jessica revealed that the family vacation took place in Aspen, Colorado. The proud mom shared pics of her kids bonding with their cousins as they explored the town together.

Ashlee shares Jagger, 7, and Ziggy, 2, with her husband, Evan Ross, and is mom to Bronx, 14, from a previous relationship.

