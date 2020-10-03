Jessica Simpson Has One Regret When It Comes to 'Newlyweds'

Jessica Simpson has revealed her one regret about her time on Newlyweds.

During a new interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the singer reflected on her three seasons on the reality series, which followed her married life with ex-husband Nick Lachey.

"Oh no. It's been the most empowering thing I could possibly do,” she said when asked if she thought agreeing to open her life to the public at such a young age was a mistake. “I do believe that doing Newlyweds is what made people ... it's what launched my brand.”

“Absolutely, I would go back and do it all over again,” Simpson, 39, added. “It's never something I wouldn't do again ... I just maybe wouldn't have done a third season.”

While Simpson indicated she would do Newlyweds again if she went back in time, she also noted that she wasn’t open to the idea of letting reality cameras follow her once she met her current husband, NFL star Eric Johnson. The two will celebrate 10 years together in May.

“The moment I met Eric, I was like, ‘OK, these people can not come back to me,’ because I’ve let these doors open way too many times and it’s been so destructive. Once I met Eric, I truly changed everything.”

Simpson said she agreed to do Newlyweds, at the age of 22, after her father and manager at the time, Joe, encouraged her to share her life on screen so that people could relate to her better.

“My dad was like, ‘I really want people to understand you and know that you’re human because if they get to hang out with you while you're on the couch, they'll really understand who you are,'" she said.

The series ended in 2005 and Simpson divorced Lachey the following year.

Lachey went on to marry Vanessa Lachey, with whom he has three children, while Simpson wed Johnson in 2014 and also has three children with the athlete.

Looking back at her marriage to Lachey during an exclusive interview with ET in February, Simpson shared how “madly in love" she was with the 98 Degrees singer.

"With Nick, I was madly in love," she said. "I mean, I loved everything about the guy and I wanted to spend the rest of my life with him."

"I was, you know, 22 years old when we got married, but I thought I knew my future and I thought he was gonna be in it forever," she added.

Simpson has been promoting her recently released memoir, Open Book, which she explained to Seacrest that she started writing while looking through old journals during her journey to sobriety.

See more on the book below.