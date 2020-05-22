Jessica Simpson Celebrates 10th Anniversary With 'Perfect' Husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are celebrating a decade of love! The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to mark her 10-year anniversary with the 40-year-old former NFL player.

Simpson and Johnson were all smiles in their sweet anniversary selfie, with the singer appearing makeup-free and glowing as she cuddled up to her husband.

"I fell head over slippers in love with this perfect man 10 YEARS ago today!" Simpson captioned the shot. "By chance he knocked on my dreamy cottage door (sigh), I let him in and never let him leave. He is mine, I am his...forever #MAY212010"

When ET's Katie Krause spoke to Simpson in February, the Open Book author revealed that May 21, 2010, the day she celebrates as an anniversary, is actually the first day she and Johnson ever met. They made things official when they tied the knot in July 2014, and now share three kids, Maxwell, 8, Ace, 6, and Birdie, 1.

"I count the first day that we met, because it was pretty instant. It was definitely instant. I think he moved in, like, a month later! So we knew," Simpson told ET. "When you know, you know. Especially both of us. We had been through a divorce, we had other relationships. We knew exactly what we wanted in a person, in a companion, and exactly who we wanted to raise children with. We were that for each other. Through all of this we've only become stronger."

Simpson went on to call Johnson's love for her "unreal."

"The pride that he takes in our love and in me, as a woman, is so sexy and it is so empowering, because he just knows that this is my calling. He knows that this is my path and he's just there to hold my hand through it," she gushed. "He's really the backbone to who I am, because anytime I feel like I can't stand, he's there to hold me up and tell me that I actually can."