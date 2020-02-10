Jessica Alba Recalls Being Told Not to Make Eye Contact With '90210' Cast When She Guest Starred on Show

Jessica Alba is remembering her time on Beverly Hills, 90210, but she doesn't have the fondest memories. The 39-year-old actress recalled being on the set of the popular teen drama, claiming that she was told not to make eye contact with the actors.

"On the set of 90210, I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them,” Alba said on the latest episode of Hot Ones, released on Thursday. “It was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.'"

In 1998, Alba guest-starred as pregnant teen Leanne for two episodes during the show's eighth season. She shared the screen with Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh) and Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor), among others.

Beverly Hills, 90210 ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000. The original cast, which included Priestly, Garth, Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Brian Austin Green (David Silver), Tori Spelling (Donna Martin), Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh) and Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman) reunited last year for a meta-fictional reboot titled BH90210. Luke Perry, who portrayed Dylan McKay and died in March 2019, was also a part of the original cast and honored in the new episodes. The show, however, was not renewed for a second season.

In November, when ET spoke with Carteris, she clarified that BH90210 wasn't technically cancelled, "It was not picked up."

"But, I actually have to say, you might be surprised. Some things are happening so we'll see," she teased. "I think that it was such an incredible journey and that's why I don't think this is it. There's some talk going on right now and we're gonna see what happens."

Spelling also told ET last September what they'd like to see from a possible season 2, after fans petitioned for more episodes.

"The first season was really about getting to that place of making the reboot," Spelling explained. "So the fans will get to see [in] the second season more of their beloved characters."

The show, however, has yet to be picked up. See more on the reboot in the video below