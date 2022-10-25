Jesse Williams Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3

Only Murders in the Building is adding another big name to its growing roster of A-list stars. Jesse Williams is set to join season 3, ET has confirmed. The former Grey's Anatomy star will appear in a recurring role as what Hulu has described as "a documentarian with a particular interest in the case."

In addition to Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as the three main characters, who initially investigated a suspected murder in their apartment building before becoming suspects in the ongoing investigation, the crime comedy has also cast Paul Rudd in the upcoming episodes.

Only two seasons in, the Hulu series has welcomed a number of stars, with Amy Ryan, Cara Delevingne , Tina Fey, Sting, Jimmy Fallon, Jane Lynch, Amy Schumer, Shirley MacLaine and Mark Conseuelos all making appearances throughout.

"Season 3 is set up," Martin shared with ET. "I believe in a complete story per year. I don't believe in [a cliffhanger] so every year they never solve the crime -- we actually solve the crime and then we will introduce a teaser for next year."

In fact, Rudd's new character, who was first introduced in the season 2 finale, will be central to the new season's mystery. "Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming season 3 — as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!" OMITB co-creator John Hoffman previously shared.

As for Williams, his addition to OMITBfollows his return to Grey's Anatomy. The actor will reprise his role as Dr. Jackson Avery while guest-starring and directing the fifth episode of season 19. Titled "When I Get to the Border," the upcoming hour will also mark his fourth time directing for the long-running medical series.