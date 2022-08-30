Jesse Lee Soffer Leaving ‘Chicago P.D.’ During Season 10: ‘This Is Sad But True’

Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving Chicago P.D., with the upcoming 10th season marking his last as Det. Jay Halstead. The actor, who has been on the NBC crime procedural since it debuted in 2014, confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “This is sad but true.”

“Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all,” he continued.

While details about his exit weren’t revealed, Soffer is expected to depart sometime in the fall after the series returns with new episodes on Sept. 21.

“I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew,” Soffer said in a statement.

He added, “To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

News of Soffer’s departure comes as the cast of another Dick Wolf series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, faces its own shakeup with Kelli Giddish leaving during the show’s 24th season.