Jeremy Renner Visits Hospital Staff 'Who Saved My Life'

Jeremy Renner went back to visit the "amazing" hospital staff who saved his life following a near-fatal snowcat accident, and he couldn't be more grateful.

The 52-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories on Friday to document the visit, posing with 12 staff members in the first snap. "I got to revisit the amazing group of people who saved my life," he overlayed the photo with text while adding a few emojis.

In another photo, a doctor's standing next to him and Renner wrote, "Thank you." A third photo shows him with more staff members outside the hospital where he spent two weeks recovering.

On New Year's Day, Renner was crushed by a snowcat near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada. In the 911 call placed by a neighbor to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Renner, who was trying to rescue his nephew after his car got stuck in the snow, could be heard moaning in agony.

Renner was airlifted to a hospital with 30-plus broken bones, and he also required chest surgery.

In an emotional interview on ABC News, Diane Sawyer read off the extensive list of injuries Renner suffered, which included eight ribs broken in 14 places, a broken right knee and ankle, a broken left leg, tibia and left ankle, as well as a broken right shoulder.

"Face, eye socket, the jaw, the mandible broken, lung collapsed, pierced from the rib bone, your liver. Sounds terrifying," she said.

Renner, whose mom wants to burn down the snowplow that caused his accident, also told Sawyer he even began writing his final words to his family.

"So, I'm writing down notes on my phone," Renner said as he began to cry. "Last words to my family."

Renner, who on Tuesday made his first red-carpet appearance since the accident, would go on to celebrate his 52nd birthday from the hospital bed.

With this 10-year-old daughter, Ava, by his side at the premiere for his new docuseries for Disney+, Rennervations last week, the Avengers star told ET that, despite appearing lighthearted, he was "in a ton of pain."