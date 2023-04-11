Jeremy Renner Steps Out for First Red Carpet Since Snow Plow Accident With Daughter Ava

Stepping out in style! Jeremy Renner looked happy as he walked his first red carpet since his frightening snow plow accident, with his daughter by his side.

The Avengers star posed for photos on the carpet at the premiere of his new docuseries for Disney+, Rennervations, on Tuesday, and smiled for pics as he walked with the aid of his cane.

Renner, decked out in a traditional navy blue suit and dark shades, was all smiles as he held hands with his 10-year-old daughter, Ava, who accompanied him to the premiere.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The red carpet appearance marked his first since he was seriously injured and subsequently hospitalized in a snow plow accident back on Jan. 1.

The premiere appearance comes one day after the 52-year-old Hawkeye star was a guest on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During his chat, Renner revealed that the injury broke "35 or so" bones.

"We kept discovering them as we were going along. It went from critical order, like, priority of what I'm going to die from or not," Renner said of his broken bones. "And then six weeks later, I'm finding another break and another break and another break."

Renner said he considers himself lucky to be alive, noting that despite the severity of his injuries, it could have been much worse.

"It just missed every vertebra, didn't hit any organs, didn't hit my brain, didn't swell, nothing like that. My eye did pop out, that's weird," Renner shared. "But I got pretty lucky that none of my organs got messed up. It pierced my liver but that wasn't dangerous."

Later in the interview, Renner noted that despite remaining lighthearted, "I promise you I'm in a ton of pain."

According to a redacted Washoe County Sheriff’s Office incident report, obtained by ET, Renner towed his nephew, Alexander Fries', vehicle after it got stuck in the snow. In the process, the snow plow began to move, and Renner tried to prevent his nephew from being hurt.

The trouble arose after the snowcat, a PistenBully snow groomer, started "sliding sideways" and then "began to roll down the hill," spurring Renner to jump out of the machine, he told officials. However, his nephew was in the path of danger.

"Once he was off the PistenBully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew)," the report read. "He feared the PistenBully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the PistenBully." Renner then attempted to access the snow groomer's cab by climbing onto the moving track, but was "immediately pulled under the left side track."

Renner's new TV series, Rennervations, premieres Wednesday on Disney+.

