Jeremy Renner Is the 'Mayor of Kingstown' in Gritty New Series: Watch the Trailer

The first trailer for Mayor of Kingstown is here! The first look at the new series from Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, was released on Tuesday, as part of Paramount+'s Television Critics Association summer press tour.

The 10-episode series, which stars Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster and Taylor Handley, follows the McLusky family of power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, Mayor of Kingstown provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. Watch the gritty trailer below.

Mayor of Kingstown will be executive produced by Sheridan, co-creator Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman. The series, plus 1883 (the upcoming Yellowstone origin story), are the first from Sheridan's exclusive multi-year pact with MTV Entertainment and ViacomCBS. 101 Studios serves as a production partner on all series.

Paramount Network will air a special simulcast premiere event for Mayor of Kingstown on Sunday, Nov. 14, following a new episode of Yellowstone.

Mayor of Kingstown, which has been in the works for more than a decade and pre-dates Yellowstone, also drops Sunday, Nov. 14 on Paramount+.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

