'Jeopardy!' Champion Ken Jennings Honors Alex Trebek Following His Death

"Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him," Jennings captioned a shot of himself with Trebek, snapping a silly selfie. "Thinking today about his family and his Jeopardy! family—which, in a way, included millions of us."

The 46 year old set the record for longest winning streak on Jeopardy! with 74 wins in 2004.

Trebek previously admitted to rooting for Jennings when his impressive streak came to an end.

"When Ken Jennings lost after 74 wins in a row, I had a tear in my eye and no time for a good-bye," Trebek told Vulture in 2018. "So all I want on my last show is 30 seconds, and I’ll do what Johnny Carson did: 'Hey, folks, thank you. Been a good run and all good things must come to an end.' Then I’ll move on.”

When asked in the same interview if he liked Jennings, Trebek replied, "I would be hard pressed to name a contestant whom I disliked."