'Jeopardy!' Champ Tearfully Thanks Alex Trebek in Episode Days Before His Death

Alex Trebekdied on Sunday at the age of 80 following a lengthy battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. But on Thursday night, he appeared in a pre-taped episode of Jeopardy!

Trebek and the evening's champion, Burt Thakur, shared an emotional moment following Thakur's win when Trebek asked the contestant if he had family cheering him on back home.

"You know, here's a true story. I grew up... I learned English because of you," Thakur told Trebek, wiping away tears. "My grandfather, who raised me -- I'm going to get tears right now -- I used to sit on his lap and watch you every day. So it's a pretty special moment for me, man. Thank you very much."

Alex's impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt!

Shortly after his win, Thakur tweeted, "To win something money can't buy was an indescribable experience. To be in such a diverse contest makes me proud to be an immigrant and an #American. If you watched me, will you take a bit of my smile and joy & share that with someone? We could all use a @Jeopardy #Jeopardy."

To win something money can't buy was an indescribable experience. To be in such a diverse contest makes me proud to be an immigrant and an #American. If you watched me, will you take a bit of my smile and joy & share that with someone? We could all use a 🙂 @Jeopardy #Jeopardy — Burt Thakur (@albertthakur) November 6, 2020

Following the news of Trebek's death on Sunday, Thakur tweeted, "When with proud joy we lift Life's red wine up

To drink deep of the mystic shining cup

And ecstasy through all our being leaps—

Death bows his head and weeps.

I am overwhelmed with emotion right now and my heart goes out to the Trebek family. #Jeopardy #alextrebek @jeopardy."

I am overwhelmed with emotion right now and my heart goes out to the Trebek family. #Jeopardy #alextrebek @jeopardy pic.twitter.com/klFwYw9Cau — Burt Thakur (@albertthakur) November 8, 2020

Thakur isn't the only Jeopardy! contestant to honor Trebek. Record holder Ken Jennings also shared a tribute as have many who have competed on the show as well as many other stars.

