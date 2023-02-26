Jenny Slate Reacts to Ariana Grande Being a ‘Marcel the Shell’ Fan (Exclusive)

Jenny Slate can't believe that Ariana Grande is a fan of Marcel the Shell -- but who isn't?

"Brooke Shields did tell me that when I did her podcast and I swear that I kind of had a hard time understanding what was happening. I'm a huge Ariana Grande fan," Slate told ET's Denny Directo on Sunday during the SAG Awards.

"It's like her and Mariah [Carey] the best singers ever. Well .. also Rihanna, Also Beyoncé, so many queens."

On Sunday, Slate -- who wore an off-shoulder gown by Zuhair Murad -- celebrated Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, and Everything Everywhere All at Once. Not only is the comedian presenting at the ceremony on Sunday, she along with the cast is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Amy Sussman/WireImage

"It's is an incredible sort of convergence," Slate said of the celebration of both movies this awards season "The films were sort of made at the same time. I never expected that this timing would happen, it's exceptional."

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and Everything Everywhere All at Once are set to have big nights at the upcoming Academy Awards. Fans already had a chance to see Marcel work the carpet during this year's BAFTAs. According to Slate, he loves all of the pomp and circumstance.

"I think he would say he loves a good party," the actress said about the star's appearance.

When it comes to the idea of a sequel, Slate isn't shutting the idea down.

"If the stars align," she told ET.

The 2023 SAG Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The ceremony will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel. See the full list of winners here and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete SAG Awards coverage.