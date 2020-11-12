Jenny Slate Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Fiancé Ben Shattuck: See Her Cute Baby Bump Reveal

While everyone else was making sourdough bread, Jenny Slate had her own bun in the oven! The 38-year-old actress and comedian appeared on Thursday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, and revealed that she's pregnant with her first child.

"Let me tell you, on night one of the lockdown, we had a really romantic night of being together, real sweet with my fiancé," she told Meyers of being on lockdown with her fiancé, Ben Shattuck. "And then I did what everyone else did. I kind of hunkered down and baked a lot of bread. But I just want to say I think I might have baked too much bread or eaten too much bread. You tell me, Seth."

Slate then stood up and showed off her precious baby bump in a black dress.

'Late Night With Seth Meyers'

"It's different. I feel different," she joked. "Um, how have the exact last nine months been? They've been real pregnant for me."

The Parks and Recreation alum has enjoyed spending the last nine months of the pandemic quarantined.

"It's very nice to have something that's incredibly positive during a time that's hard and sad," she said. "It's nice to have a little secret treasure. But yeah, I've basically been just chilling out, doing exactly what I want to do, not having to see anyone or figure out how to gracefully wear pants. I haven't worn pants in many moons."

Slate and Shattuck got engaged in September 2019 during a romantic trip to France.

“He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and I screamed YES,” Slate wrote on Instagram at the time. “I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going ❤️?❤️.”