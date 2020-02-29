Jennifer Lopez's Son Max Shines While Singing in School Play -- Watch

Talent definitely runs in Jennifer Lopez's family.

The "Jenny From the Block" singer was one proud mom as her 12-year-old son, Max -- whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony -- took center stage during a school production of The Wizard of Oz. J.Lo shared an adorable video of her little one as the coroner of Munchkinland, as he sings and informs everyone that the Wicked Witch of the East is gone.

"The littlest munchkin. ♥️ #WizardOfOz #proudmama," Lopez, 50, captioned her Instagram video she posted on Friday. A handful of the star's friends and fans couldn’t help but share their excitement for Max's shining moment.

This isn't the first time Lopez has showed off her son's impressive singing skills. To celebrate Max and his twin sister, Emme's, 11th birthday last year, she posted a video of him singing.

Then in September, J.Lo also shared a video of Max belting "Riptide" by Vance Joy while Emme played the ukulele.

Emme, however, also has her mother's singing chops. The Hustlers star's daughter wowed with her singing skills during the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month.

Emme let her powerful vocals shine as she joined her mom for a rendition of her song "Let's Get Loud" and Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." Dressed in an adorable white dress and boots, the preteen owned the stage right alongside her famous mama -- and had audiences completely shook.

Anthony, also took a moment to praise his daughter and her incredible performance. "Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my and I am forever yours," he wrote on social media.

Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours. pic.twitter.com/GLhmZOneBv — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) February 3, 2020

