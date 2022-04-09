Jennifer Lopez's Engagement Ring Features Her 'Lucky Color' Green

Jennifer Lopez is one lucky gal, and the proof is in the engagement ring Ben Affleck gave her after popping the question.

The 52-year-old Marry Me star announced the big news on her On the JLo newsletter Friday, and in video posted you can see Lopez fighting back tears as she shows her stunning green ring. Lopez's sister, Lynda, wrote "You're perfect" in an Instagram Story that showed a picture of the ring.

Well, it turns out green is a significant color for the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer. In a previous newsletter, Lopez opened up about the color's significance in her life while describing a piece of art that hangs in her office.

"I don’t buy a lot of art, but I bought this," she wrote in the newsletter. "One because I love hummingbirds, and two because I love the color green. Birds always fly around me. I’ve always had a special connection with hummingbirds. I realized that a lot of people say they symbolize love. So whenever it feels like wherever I go, they follow me. Whenever I am in a moment of doubt and confusion, one will magically appear by my window, reminding me that the universe will always speak to us if we open to the signs."

Lopez then opened up about her "lucky color."

"I always say the color green is my lucky color," she wrote. "Maybe you can remember a certain green dress. I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing free. It may be a coincidence, maybe not. But as I took a better look, I realized there are no coincidences. It says, ‘let go’ which at that moment in my life was something that I really needed to do. It has become one of my insights and philosophies…that anything you hold on to too tightly you will break. I love in this picture how the hand is wide open, and the bird is just sitting there… Not. Going. Anywhere. It’s about trust. We have to trust that what is for us, will be for us, no matter what. Trust and love.”

Affleck, 49, proposed to Lopez for the second time after they rekindled their romance in February 2021. She had sparked engagement rumors after she stepped out wearing a ring on her left ring finger while out furniture shopping.

Affleck and Lopez previously got engaged in 2002, when he proposed with a memorable pink ring, but called it off in 2004. They remained on friendly terms before reconnecting romantically following her split from her ex, Alex Rodriguez. The two haven't been shy about showing PDA and became Instagram official in July 2021.