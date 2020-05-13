Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Has Written a Children's Book

Emme Muñiz is officially an author! On Wednesday, Random House Children's Books announced that it will publish the debut book from Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's 12-year-old daughter.

Titled Lord Help Me, the "sweet and reassuring" picture book was inspired by Muñiz’s own daily prayers. The book will walk "readers through ordinary moments when Emme asks God for help -- some small like waking up for school or getting along with a sibling and others big, like helping to save the planet and all its creatures."

"In school I learned about sloths and how they’re facing extinction so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers," Muñiz says. "I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that bring me a lot of comfort."

"We’re so excited to be working with Emme on this picture book," adds Emily Easton, Vice President & Publisher, Crown Books for Young Readers. "When we met for the first time, I was so inspired by her heartfelt desire to share the positivity and sense of calm that daily prayer brought to her life with other children and their families."

The book, which will feature illustrations by Brenda Figueroa, will be released in English and Spanish on Sept. 29.

Lopez celebrated her daughter's accomplishment on Instagram, writing that she's "so proud of my lil coconut."

"She shares her own daily prayers in her very first book LORD HELP ME!" Lopez wrote. "This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith."

Lopez shared that her daughter's book was in the works back in June 2018.

"It’s a very special day! Me and Emme are off to our first book publishers meeting for an idea Emme had for a book," Lopez said. "We’re excited. We have three meetings today."

Watch the video below for more on Muñiz.