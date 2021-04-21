Jennifer Lopez Wishes Alex Rodriguez's Daughter Ella a Happy Birthday After Split

Jennifer Lopez still has much love for Alex Rodriguez's family.

The Shotgun Wedding star took to Instagram Story on Wednesday to wish her ex-fiancé's daughter, Ella, a happy birthday. The former New York Yankee's little girl turned 13. He is also father to 16-year-old daughter Natasha.

In J.Lo's black-and-white pic, her and Ella are hugging. "Happy Birthday Ella," Lopez wrote, also adding hearts. The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer, meanwhile, shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Instagram Story

Rodriguez also shared his own birthday tribute to his teenage daughter, writing in part, "I just can’t believe my Ella Bella turns 13 today. My baby girl is officially a teenager!!"

Lopez and her kids make an appearance in the video birthday post.

A source told ET on Wednesday that Lopez "tried her hardest" to make the relationship work, but it just "wasn't making her happy anymore."

"She knew it was time to let go. There were issues when it came to wedding plans and trust issues that she couldn't get past," the source shared, adding, "Her kids are sad about the breakup because they all grew so close, but ultimately want what's best for their mom and for her to be happy. There is still love and respect between the two families."

The source also noted that Lopez "has been doing her best to keep her head up since her split with Alex" and "committed to and focused on work. Staying busy and involved in things that make Jennifer feel fulfilled has been good for her."

Meanwhile, Lopez also shared on Wednesday that she wrapped filming for her movie, Shotgun Wedding with Lenny Kravitz and Josh Duhamel.

For more on Lopez and A-Rod's relationship, see below.