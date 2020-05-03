Jennifer Lopez Shares Sexy Swimsuit Video Panning Over Her Body

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her toned bod! The 50-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a clip of herself at the beach.

In the video, Lopez sports a sexy, white, one-piece swimsuit, a straw hat and dramatic sunglasses as she lounges in the sand. The camera pans over Lopez's body, from her bottom and up her legs, ending on her smiling and giggling face.

"No one likes a shady beach," she captioned her post.

Lopez also shared photos to her Instagram Story, including a kissing-face selfie. Two other pics show off Lopez's toned back muscles thanks to her halter swimsuit's backless design.

Lopez's video came after her epic performance at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show last month. When ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with Lopez, she revealed why she wanted to channel her Hustlers character Ramona by dancing on a stripper pole during her set.

"She's gonna live forever," Lopez said. "This is the end of awards season but it's definitely not the end for Ramona."

Lopez added of her sexy dance moves, "It was such a skill to learn, I just knew at this time it would be a fun thing for the audience."

