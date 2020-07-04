Jennifer Lopez Says Coronavirus Put Her Wedding to Alex Rodriguez in a 'Holding Pattern'

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's wedding plans have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 50-year-old actress appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show via video chat on Tuesday, and opens up about the "holding pattern" her big day is currently in.

"It did affect it a little bit. We will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don't know what's going to happen now as far as dates of anything like that," Lopez says. "We're kinda of just in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. Again, it's just something we're going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out."

In addition to the change of wedding plans, the pandemic also means that the couple is currently at home with their children -- Lopez's 12-year-old twins Emme and Max, and Rodriguez's daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11 -- who are all participating in online school.

"I help with the homework. All four kids are doing virtual school right now and so I stay more on top of Emme and Max about that," Lopez says. "... Honestly, I think we're all like, 'What is this?' I'm not a teacher. And also, have you seen the math that they make the kids do now? It's a new math... It's crazy. And so half the time I'm like, 'OK. Yeah let's look up that word. What does that mean?' It's been an experience for sure."

When the kids aren't busy with school, the family is staying busy by using TikTok at the encouragement of their kids.

"The kids are always trying to get us on TikTok. I love TikTok because you know I love to dance just like you. But they're always trying to get Alex to do all these TikToks," Lopez shares. "... He's a good sport."

Though life has changed drastically over the last few weeks, Lopez is actually grateful for the break from her busy schedule.

"I've been so on the run for the last few years that it's nice to be home. I planned to take a little time off after the whole Super Bowl thing and World of Dance, which I just finished filming a few weeks ago," she says. "So it's been nice so far. I don't know if it goes on a long time, check with me in a month or two. I might be wanting to jump off the edge of the roof over there. But right now it's kind of making lemonade out of lemons."

"It's a terrible time for all of us, a weird time, a scary time, anxious time. We don't know what's going to happen, but having a reconnection with the family and Alex, and not having to run around so much is kinda nice too," Lopez adds. "So [we're] making the best of it."

