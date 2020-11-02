Jennifer Lopez on Showing Off 'Hustlers' Moves During Super Bowl Halftime Show (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lopez wowed America during her sexy and stylish Super Bowl Halftime show, where she busted out a few moves that she first showed off in her acclaimed drama Hustlers.

The 50-year-old entertainer kicked off her performance by singing a medley of songs like "Jenny From the Block," "I'm Real" and "Get Right." She then transitioned into a silver jumpsuit and put the moves she learned while playing Ramona Vega to good use by dancing on a stripper pole to "Waiting For Tonight."

Speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner on Saturday at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards, Lopez talked about channeling her celebrated character while on the halftime stage.

"She's gonna live forever," Lopez said with a smile. "This is the end of awards season but it's definitely not the end for Ramona."

Lopez added of her sexy dance moves, "It was such a skill to learn, I just knew at this time it would be a fun thing for the audience."

While Lopez was infamously snubbed at this year's Oscars, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at this year's Film Independent Spirit Awards for her role as Ramona, and it's unlikely anyone will forget her performance -- in Hustlers or at the star-studded halftime show -- anytime soon.

Lopez was joined by fellow superstar Shakira during the big performance, as well as her own 11-year-old daughter, Emme, who totally stole the show when she joined her mom on stage to sing a beautiful rendition of "Let's Get Loud" and "Born in the USA."

"She and I were just so happy doing it," Lopez told ET, adding that the emotional moment was incredibly joyous. "It wasn't a tearful thing, it was a celebratory thing!"

For more on Lopez and Shakira's wild, larger-than-life Super Bowl LIV halftime show, check out the video below!