Jennifer Lopez Flashes Ben Affleck Engagement Ring Alongside New 'J x B' Manicure

Jennifer Lopez is nailing it when it comes to her love with fiancé, Ben Affleck! On Tuesday, nail artist Tom Bachik shared a picture of the 52-year-old's latest manicure -- dedicated to her love. “If you know… then you know 🏹 Jen and Ben forever #couplesgoals for the boss @jlo #nailsbytombachik 💅🏼🔥 Nail Color “ Dune ” by @the_gelbottle_inc,” Bachik captioned the picture.

JLo’s manicure was an ode to Affleck. Lopez sported a simple nude polish on her thumb and pointer fingers. The middle finger had the same nude polish with a gold heart on the surface. Things really got bling-y when it came to her ring finger. On the finger -- which features her green engagement ring -- a gold J and B are placed over each other, representing Jennifer and Ben.

Affleck, 49, and Lopez got engaged in April. The Marry Me actress shared the news on her "On the JLo" newsletter. The superstar also shared some intimate details, including the location of the proposal and the true meaning behind the green diamond.

The pair rekindled their romance in 2021, after ending their first engagement in 2004. In the years since, Lopez went on to have 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner and the pair welcomed three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old Samuel, before their divorce.

Last month, a source told ET that the pair “want to get married soon.”

"They are talking about having a destination or tropical wedding,” the source said. “They can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together forever, happily in love." The source also added that the couple are “excited to unify their families further.”

The same month, Lopez opened up about her focus on work-life balance, and family as she enters the new chapter of her life. "It's super important for me, especially now, to prioritize my personal life and not just my work life,” she said in her newsletter.

“When I had kids 14 years ago was when I started thinking differently," she wrote. "Things changed for me. Little by little, my perspective has turned into a healthier work-life balance."