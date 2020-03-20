Jennifer Lopez, Ciara and More Celeb Families Have Quarantine Fun With Playful TikToks -- Watch!

Celebrity families are doing what they can to keep their kids and themselves occupied and entertained amid the coronavirus pandemic and staying isolated at home.

While many artists have started doing online concerts and created mini talk shows, like Miley Cyrus, others are gathering up their little ones and creating fun and playful TikToks. Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and their combined kids took to the social media platform to share a video of them lined up, busting out their best moves to "Something New" by Wiz Khalifa featuring Ty Dolla Sign.

"Worst to best," A-Rod jokingly captioned the post, which included him first, followed by his daughters, Natasha and Ella. Next came J.Lo's daughter Emme and son, Max. Of course, Lopez then killed it with her full-out moves to close out the clip.

A pregnant Ciara, Russell Wilson and their brood of kids also danced to the same song and posted the video on Twitter.

Jessica Alba and her daughter, Haven, recreated a funny exchange. "Do you have Instagram? No. Snapchat? Still no. Then what do you have? A life," the mother-daughter duo say.

They also did a joint dance routine.

Nene Leakes and Kandi Burruss' families also joined in on the fun.

We're sure to see many more TikToks pop up in the coming days as new government restrictions are put into place amid coronavirus concerns.

For now, see how Mariah Carey and her twins are spreading positive messages on social media, in the video below.