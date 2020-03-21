Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 'Selena' 23-Year Anniversary With Special Video and Challenge

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating the 23-year-old anniversary of her hit film, Selena.

The 50-year-old entertainer took to social media to share a video of herself reflecting on her time on set and the importance of honoring the late Selena Quintanilla's legacy.

"Join me today in #CelebratingSelena. 🌹✨ I can’t believe it’s been 23 years since this incredible movie came out and 25 years since her passing," Lopez wrote on social media. "Selena was such an inspiration to me and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her. As an artist, this movie truly was an experience I’m going to remember for the rest of my life. Please share your memories of Selena and the movie with me below.🌹❤️."

The 3-minute clip, begins with a scene from the biopic, as Lopez opens up about her experience.

"I just go right back to the beginning of the movie in the first day of shooting and really trying to find the essence of who she was. She was an artist and she was singing from the time she was nine years old, maybe younger," J.Lo recalls. "Learning how she sang, all her mannerisms, how she danced, studying the tape of her became really important."

The rest of the clip is a montage of film stills, scenes from Selena, Lopez's past interviews talking about Quintanilla and more.

Known as the "Queen of Tejano," Selena died on March 31, 1995. She rocketed to fame in the '90s as one of the first major female stars of the male-dominated genre, which she helped popularize on the Latin charts and the GRAMMY stage. Along with her brother, A.B. Quintanilla, who helped produce most of her music, she was known for hits like "Como La Flor," "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," and "No Me Queda Más" as well as her posthumous crossover English hits like "Dreaming of You" and "I Could Fall in Love."

ET was on the set of Selena back in 1996, when Lopez opened up about the opportunity to play the legend.

"Selena was such a great role model and she broke so many barriers. She did so much great stuff for the Latino community, and gave all these little girls somebody to look up to," she said at the time. "The movie, in that sense, can help in the same way, breaking down barriers in Hollywood [because] we've had so many problems getting good roles. For me it's such a blessing. It's an honor to be able to do this."

