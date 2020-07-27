Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Alex Rodriguez's Birthday With Touching Video

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating Alex Rodriguez's birthday! The 51-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a compilation video -- full of throwback pics, funny clips and family snaps -- in honor of her fiancé's 45th birthday.

Set to Frankie Valli's 1967 track "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," the video begins with pics with Rodriguez as a child, before cutting to shots from his MLB career.

His life with Lopez is featured next, with many videos of them sharing sweet kisses and tender moments as the romantic song plays.

The couple's kids are shown as well, with family pics of Rodriguez's daughters -- Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12 -- and Lopez's 12-year-old twins -- Emme and Max -- appearing in the video.

"You are on TV right now and I’m sitting here in the studio watching you and thinking about how I only want to be right here with you... laughing and joking and enjoying life together... whatever that is, wherever that is...doesn’t matter," Lopez captioned her post. "That’s the blessing I have in you... happy birthday 13..."

Lopez's loving tribute comes just days after Rodriguez did the same for her in honor of her 51st birthday.

"Happy Birthday, Macha!!!," Rodriguez captioned the clip. "Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration."

"I’m so proud of you," he added. "I love you so much!"

