Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Las Vegas Wedding Minister Weighs In on Whether They Will Last

'Til death do they part? According to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding minister, the two stars have found soulmates in each other.

"I've done probably 10,000 weddings now, and by this point in my life I get a feel of couples -- I can really tell it was real," Ryan Wolfe, the lead pastor at Grace Christian Center of Las Vegas who wed the couple at A Little White Wedding Chapel, tells People. "After seeing them and the love they have for each other, I 100 percent believe they will last. They will make it. I believe they found their soulmates. I really do believe they're meant for each other."

As fans well know, Lopez and Affleck's union is two decades in the making. The two were previously engaged in 2002, but didn't make it down the aisle before their 2004 split. The two went on to marry and welcome children -- Lopez with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Garner -- before they ultimately rekindled their romance in 2021.

According to Wolfe, the newlyweds had their own vows and each star had a child present for the special ceremony. "One of his kids was there and one of her kids, and they were the witnesses," Wolfe says. "Now they have to be 18 to be the legal witness, but I allowed their kids to sign their souvenir document. So they signed that and I gave that to them. And then of course our coordinator, Kenosha [Portis], had to be their official witness on the official license."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In an interview with Good Morning America, Portis recalled, "As they were reading each other vows, they were very sweet. They both were emotional. They cried to each other. The kids were right there behind them."

And while they are A-list stars, the milestone sounds like it was ultimately fuss-free. "Their kids took pictures during the wedding, and then I set up Ben's phone there in the chapel and they videoed the ceremony," Wolfe tells People. "There was no professional photographer."

Per Lopez's words to her fans in her latest newsletter, it was "exactly what we wanted."

"In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last," Mrs. Affleck wrote. "When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."