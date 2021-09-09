Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Pack on PDA as They Arrive at Venice Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are enjoying a slice of la dolce vita! The couple took their romance to the Venice International Film Festival on Thursday, taking in the sites from a boat on the canal as they made their way to the annual event.

The power couple was spotted kissing, wrapping their arms around one another, and whispering in each other's ears as they enjoyed the scenic ride. Upon exiting the boat, the happy pair donned masks and held hands. Lopez, 52, wore a lacy white sundress and heels while Affleck, 49, went casual in a black long-sleeve shirt and black jeans.

The two are in Venice for the festival premiere of Ridley Scott's medieval epic, The Last Duel, which stars Affleck and his close friend, Matt Damon. If she attends the premiere, this will be Lopez and Affleck's first red carpet appearance together since reigniting their romance earlier this year after Lopez called off her engagement from Alex Rodriguez.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

This is also the second time Lopez has been spotted in Venice this summer, as she was recently there for the glamorous Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in late August, which was also attended by her ex-boyfriend, Sean "Love" Combs.

A source recently told ET that things between Affleck and Lopez are "really working out on so many levels."

"Jen is very in love with Ben. He is such a good guy and he is extremely grounded and selfless, all qualities that she admires and appreciates," the source said. "Ben is taken with Jen and equally smitten."

ET's source added that Affleck and Lopez "are definitely ready to take their relationship to the next level and move in together very soon."